Covid cases tally crosses 27-lakh mark in Karnataka

"With 11,958 new cases registered on Sunday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 27,07,481, including 2,38,824 active cases, while 24,36,716 recovered, with 27,299 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, June 8 (IANS) In spite of the daily positive cases declining, Covid tally in Karnataka crossed the 27-lakh mark while 340 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 1,982 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,85,118, including 1,07,645 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,62,398, with 11,488 discharged during the day.

The virus, however, claimed 340 lives, including 199 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 31,920 and the city's toll to 15,074 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts in which over 1,000 new cases were reported on Sunday are 1,224 in Shivamogga, 1,213 in Mysuru and 1,108 in Hassan, with the rest spread in the remaining 27 districts across the state.

Out of 1,31,553 tests conducted across the state during the day, 28,478 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,03,075 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate, however, rose to 9.08 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.84 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,48,800 people, including 64,134 above 45 years of age and 79,959 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,53,34,586 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

