Covid claims 17 more lives in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, July 18 (IANS) Covid-19 claimed 17 more lives in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The state also registered 2,974 new Covid cases during the same period.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, a total of 1,05,024 samples were tested and of them, 2,974 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 19,40,096.