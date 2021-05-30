Covid claims 94 more lives in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 84,232 samples were tested during the period and 13,400 of them were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 16,85,142.

Amaravati, May 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has logged in over 13,000 new Covid cases and 94 deaths during the 24 hour period ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 10,832. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for 14 deaths during the 24 hour period.

Nine deaths each were reported from Prakasam and West Godavari districts, while eight succumbed each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts, six each in Krishna and Vizianagaram districts, followed by five each in Kurnool and Nellore, and four each in Guntur and Kadapa districts.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 2,598. According to the bulletin, 1,971 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 1,215 in Anantapur, and 1,054 in Visakhapatnam.

With the testing of 84,232 samples, authorities have so far conducted 1,91,72,843 tests so far.

The 24 hour period also saw 21,133 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 15,08,515.

The number of active cases stands at 1,65,795.

--IANS

ms/vd