Covid containment zones in Gurugram down to 50

The health officials said the numbers of containment zones will soon come down further as the number of Covid cases have been decreasing in Gurugram.

Gurugram, May 25 (IANS) As Covid-19 cases decline in Gurugram, the city now has 50 containment zones compared to the earlier 107 as on May 21, according to the district administration order.

During the screening in rural areas of Gurugram since May 15, the district health department workers have visited 28,129 houses, nearly 1,49,810 Covid tests were done and nearly 41 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 212 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Gurugram on Monday. Nine deaths were also reported from the city taking the district's Covid toll to 763, said health officials.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 1,78,849, of which 1,74,150 have recovered, including 1,252 on Monday, according to an official daily health release. On Monday there were overall 3,936 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

The Health department said of the 763 deaths, 514 died of co-morbidities and the remaining 249 without co-morbidities.

According to the health officials, nearly 14,77,823 tests have been conducted in Gurugram district of which 12,89,724 have tested negative for the infection. Nearly 9,250 tests were conducted in the district during the last 24 hours.

Nearly 5,656 vaccine doses were given in the district on Monday. With this nearly 6,34, 270 people have received corona vaccine in Gurugram.

The Covid helpline (1950) service started by the district administration last year during the pandemic giving information related to Covid-19 has also received a good response.

An official said when this pandemic started in March last year, they received nearly 1,20,000 calls from needy people and appropriate help had been provided to them. Most of the calls were received during April and May. This year, the number of calls received were 29,168 from April 18 to May 24.

--IANS

str/khz/bg