Covid crisis refuses to relent in J&K with 4,926 new cases, 52 deaths

Brinagar, May 6 (IANS) Breaking its own record of a day before, J&K on Thursday registered the highest number of 4,926 new Covid cases and 52 deaths.
Officials said that of the new cases, 1,685 were from the Jammu division and 3,241 from the Kashmir division while 2,836 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
With Thursday's surge which is the highest in J&K since the pandemic broke out, the number of active cases has gone up to 41,666 of which 14,686 are from the Jammu division and 26,980 are from the Kashmir division.
So far, 201,511 have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 157,283 have recovered, while 2,562 have succumbed so far.
