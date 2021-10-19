Covid curbs eased in Aus capital as vax rate hits 80%

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) became the country's first jurisdiction to hit 80 perc ent double-dose vaccination coverage among those aged above 12, reports Xinhua news agency.

Canberra, Oct 19 (IANS) Coronavirus restrictions in the Australian capital will be further eased after it reached the 80 per cent vaccine milestone, authorities said on Tuesday.

As a result, non-essential retail in Canberra will be allowed to open on Friday for the first time since August 12 in a major boost for the ACT's economy.

"Reaching the 80 per cent milestone is a significant achievement," the ACT government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Canberrans should be really proud of how our community has worked together and given us the best opportunity to manage the expected increase in cases as the nation starts to reopen.

"We are now well on our way to having close to 99 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by the end of November," the statement added.

Under further changes to the ACT's reopening roadmap, hospitality venues will be allowed to have up to 300 patrons from October 29 and face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors.

Quarantine-free travel between the ACT and New South Wales (NSW) will resume from November 1.

"This means that ACT residents will not have quarantine when they return to the territory from any part of NSW, including Greater Sydney," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.

On Tuesday morning, 2,046 new cases and 15 deaths were reported in Australia as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

So far, about 84.8 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had received one coronavirus vaccine dose and 68.3 per cent were fully inoculated, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health.

