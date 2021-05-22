Covid curfew extended in J&K till May 31

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) The corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by a week in the wake of a surge in Covid cases.
An official statement said that the lockdown will be strictly imposed howeverAfew essential services are exempted.
"The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer," the official statement said.
On Friday 3848 new Covid positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 1442 from Jammu and 2406 from the Kashmir division.
There were 43 Covid deaths also reported in the Union Territory on Saturday including 27 from Jammu region and 16 from Kashmir division.
--IANS
zi/ash