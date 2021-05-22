Covid curfew extended in J&K till May 31

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) The corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by a week in the wake of a surge in Covid cases.

An official statement said that the lockdown will be strictly imposed howeverAfew essential services are exempted.

"The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer," the official statement said.