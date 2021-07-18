Covid deaths cross 5,000-mark in Odisha

According to the state health department, the highest 23 deaths were reported from Khurda district, eight in Ganjam district and six in Mayurbhanj & Sundargarh districts each.

Bhubaneswar, July 18 (IANS) With the reporting of fresh 66 fatalities, the total deaths due to Covid-19 in Odisha crossed 5,000 mark on Sunday. Now, the death toll stands at 5,058.

Similarly, five casualties were recorded in Boudh district while three deaths occurred in each of Bargarh & Nayagarh, two each in Gajapati, Kendrapara & Puri and one each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kandhamal district.

However, the above list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19, the department said.

Meanwhile, the State has also reported 2,215 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, of which, 1,272 cases are from quarantine centres, while the remaining 943 are local contact cases.

So far, 9,54,326 Covid-29 cases have been detected in Odisha, of which 9,27,926 patients have recovered from the disease. The active cases in the State are 21,289.

