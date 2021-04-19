Covid deaths in Gujarat under-reported: Chidambaram

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday alleged that Covid-caused deaths are being under-reported in Gujarat.

Citing media reports, Chidambaram said 'Covid-caused deaths are being mis-reported as caused by cardiac arrest, chronic diabetes'.

He said while Gujarat officially reported 78 Covid-caused deaths on Friday (April 17), the media reported that 689 bodies were cremated in seven cities alone following the Covid protocol.