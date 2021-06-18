Covid decline continues in J&K, 671 new cases, 1,171 recoveries

Srinagar, June 18 (IANS) Recoveries again remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Friday as 1,171 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while 671 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 226 cases and four deaths were reported from Jammu division and 445 cases and four deaths from Kashmir division.
So far, 310,688 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 296,360 have recovered, while 4,234 have succumbed.
No new cases of black fungus was reported with the count staying at 22.
Number of active cases is 10,094, out of which 3,543 are from Jammu division and 6,551 from Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd