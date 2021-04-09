Covid effect: Delhi Gymkhana club to stay closed from Saturday

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Delhi Gymkhana will remain closed from Saturday till further notice amid the surge in the number of Covid cases and few of the staff members also testing positive.
In a flash notice, the Club's Honorary Secretary Colonel JP Singh (Retired) said, "In view of rising numbers of Covid cases in Delhi NCR and the detection of a few positive cases among our staff members, it has been decided to that the Club and all its facilities will be closed with effect from April 10 till further orders."
The notice also read that the club will be reopened in phases and the date of opening will be informed to the members in due course.
"Deep sanitisation of all facilities will commence immediately," it said.
The Club also regretted the inconvenience to the members and said, "Members will appreciate that this decision has been taken for the safety and well being of the members and we look forward to your co-operation in these difficult times".
--IANS
aks/ash