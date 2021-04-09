Covid effect: Delhi Gymkhana club to stay closed from Saturday

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Delhi Gymkhana will remain closed from Saturday till further notice amid the surge in the number of Covid cases and few of the staff members also testing positive.

In a flash notice, the Club's Honorary Secretary Colonel JP Singh (Retired) said, "In view of rising numbers of Covid cases in Delhi NCR and the detection of a few positive cases among our staff members, it has been decided to that the Club and all its facilities will be closed with effect from April 10 till further orders."