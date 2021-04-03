Covid effect: Maharashtra promotes all students in Class I-VIII without exams

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has decided to promote all students studying in Class I to Class VIII without exams to the next level, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced here on Saturday.

"In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations," Gaikwad said.