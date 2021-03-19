Covid epicentre shifted to GT Road districts: Haryana CM

Presiding over a high-level review meeting here, he said along with these districts, the nearby districts should also make effective strategies to contain the virus spread, adding that testing, screening and vaccination should be done in letter and spirit and massive public awareness campaigns should be launched across the State.

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the epicentre of the coronavirus spread has changed from the NCR region to GT Road districts.

In view of the upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister urged that people should refrain from any kind of gatherings and celebrate these occasions at their home with their family members.

He said "no matter how many steps the government takes, desired result are yielded only when there is cooperation from people".

Health Minister Anil Vij, who also attended the meeting through video conferencing, directed the officers concerned that strict action should be taken against those who were found violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Massive campaign should be launched against those who are found without masks along with an awareness drive to break the increasing virus chain, he said.

"A three-member committee formed at district and sub-divisional levels to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at social gatherings and public places," Vij directed.

He said that testing and screening facilities along with ensuring proper sanitisation facilities at schools and industries should also be ensured. Besides this, testing facilities should be ramped up at all the government hospitals, he directed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Arora said till March 18, a total of 831,953 people have been vaccinated.

Out of this, 173,928 (80 per cent) healthcare workers have received the first dose and 103,417 (59 per cent) healthcare workers have received the second dose.

Arora said an extensive vaccination drive has been launched across the state and in the last three days around 3.10 lakh people have been vaccinated.

"The maximum concentration of vaccination administration has been laid on rural, semi-rural and semi-urban," he said.

According to him, special emphasis has again been laid on contract tracing up to 10 people.

Also, the number of daily tests will be increased to 25,000.

--IANS

vg/vd