Covid: For 2nd time in a week, no deaths reported in Delhi

This is the second instance when the national capital did not report any Covid death in a day after Tuesday (February 9).

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) For the second time in a week, the national capital did not report a single death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while recording 126 new cases in the same duration, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government showed on Saturday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to share the achievement while requesting people to take all the precautions in order to continue the streak of minimum fatalities.

"Today again within a week, no death has been reported due to Covid infection. Please continue to take all precautions," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, 136 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The latest figures of cumulative case tally in the national capital stood at 6,36,796, including 6,24,866 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The death toll has mounted to 10,889 in Delhi.

The number of active cases has fallen to 1,041, of which 411 are under home isolation.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11, 2020.

As per the bulletin, 60,876 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of them, 38,921 were done through RT-PCR and 21,955 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 1,15,11,990 tests so far, according to the health bulletin.

Currently, 468 out of 5,777 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 35 out of 7,392 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and just 1 out of 307 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

