Covid: Goa cancels Class X board exams

Sawant also said that Class X students will instead be assessed according to their already accrued internal marks.

Panaji, May 23 (IANS) The Goa government on Sunday cancelled the upcoming Class X board exams, due to the rising number of Covid cases in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"I'm aware of what kind of pressure the students who were answering Class X exams were facing and the kind of pressure that was on their parents. Over the last many days, parents, teachers and students too were phoning the Goa Board (of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination) and even me personally, as an education minister, or asking whenever they meet me and asking when and how the exams are going to be held and what decision will be taken," Sawant said in his address to students.

"The Goa Board was asked to constitute a committee to take a decision on the issue. After consulting with the Goa Board, the Education department, teachers and managements and after the video conference on Sunday, the Goa government has taken a decision to cancel the exams of Std X students this year in everybody's interest," Sawant added.

The Chief Minister also said that a decision had not been taken vis a vis Class XII exams yet.

Around 43,547 students are scheduled to appear for both, the SSC and HSSC examinations, in the state.

--IANS

maya/sdr/