Covid-hit Milkha Singh's health deteriorates

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 18th, 2021, 21:20:21hrs
Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) The health condition of Covid-hit former India sprinter Milkha Singh has deteriorated with fever and de-saturation, the doctors said on Friday.

The legendary athlete is undergoing treatment at the PGI hospital in Chandigarh. "His condition has deteriorated with oxygen levels stipping," said a doctor of the hospital.

His daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is also a doctor, is monitoring his health.

The 91-year-old had contracted the virus last month. His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh, had succumbed to the virus on June 13.

--IANS

vg/arm

