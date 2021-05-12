Covid human dimension series: T'gana man dies at Covid testing centre

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man died while giving his sample for Covid-19 test in Telangana's Warangal Urban district.

According to officials the incident occurred at Mulkanoor primary health centre in Bheemadeverapalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Chiranjeevi, an employee with an agriculture well driller, was running fever for last few days. As he got no relief despite taking medication, he came to the PHC to give his sample. When his sample was being collected by PHC staff for Rapid Antigen Test, he complained of difficulty in breathing.