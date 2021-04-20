COVID impact: Delhi HC extends interim orders till July 16

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended all the interim orders expiring on or after April 19 before it and district courts, till July 16. The decision has been taken in view of restricted functioning of the court due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The interim orders include stays, bails and paroles.



Taking suo moto cognizance of the extraordinary circumstances, including restricted functioning of courts and lockdown, a special bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi, Rekha Palli and Talwant Singh, said that all such orders relating to interim relief shall stand extended to July 16.

The High Court had passed similar direction last year too in March when nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court said that all conditions are same of last year including that interim orders stand automatically extended till July 16 or until further orders, except where any orders to the contrary have been passed by the Supreme Court of India in any particular matter, during the intervening period. (ANI)

