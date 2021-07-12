COVID-induced curfew in Uttarakhand extended till July 20

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing COVID-induced curfew in the state till July 20. This comes amid a huge tourist influx in the state raising the concern over the increase in the COVID-19 infection.



According to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand government, the restrictions will remain in force till 6 AM on July 20. It has also imposed a cap of 50 people at weddings and funerals.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters Spokesperson DIG Nilesh Anand Bharane had informed that a negative RT-PCR test and a prior hotel booking are mandatory for the tourists visiting Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun.

Dhami has said, "We have issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in Hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."

At present, the state has 1,094 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

