Covid infections surge as Gurugram residents disregard protocols

According to district health officials, the people of the Cyber City seem to be careless in regard to wearing face masks and observing social distancing norms.

Gurugram, March 10 (IANS) The Covid-19 infections in Gurugram are increasing daily at an alarming rate while the people in the district flout the Covid norms.

The health officials said in order to curb the infections, the police department should intensify mass checking campaigns and make people aware about the social distancing protocols.

The Covid norms are being violated in crowded places like Sadar Bazar, malls and other places, the health officials added.

"In view of the increasing coronavirus cases, the District Health Department has also extended the Covid-19 tests. More than 3,500 coronavirus cases are being examined every day in the district. At the same time, the department is being made aware to maintain social distancing through social media and other means of communication," said Virender Yadav, Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

The Health Department on Tuesday confirmed coronavirus infection in 75 patients. At present, the district has 437 active cases, of which 399 people are in home quarantine. At the same time, 38 patients are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals.

The Department conducted 3,021 coronavirus tests on Tuesday. As many as 59,449 Covid patients have been reported in the district, of which 58,654 patients have recovered.

