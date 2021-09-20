Covid jab to pregnant women, SC issues notice on DCPCR plea

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing DCPCR, submitted before a bench comprising justices D.Y. Chandrachud and B.V. Nagarathna that after the petition was filed in May this year, the Centre had issued operational guidelines on vaccination for pregnant and lactating women. She added, however, now they say that there may be some adverse effect on them due to vaccination.

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) raising the issue of Covid vaccination for pregnant and lactating women.

She contended that there is a need to declare women with such conditions as high-risk categories. Grover added there is a need to conduct continuous research on the effects of vaccination on them, along with creation of a platform for pregnant and lactating mothers to register, which is necessary for effective monitoring.

The bench said it will issue notice to the Union of India and sought its response in two weeks and also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the policy which has been formulated for the vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers. "Issue notice to the Union of India. The Learned Solicitor General is required to assist the court on the policy which has been formulated & applicable guidelines that are to be framed", the bench noted in its order.

