Covid: Leaves of doctors, paramedics cancelled in Kashmir

In an order issued on Monday, director health services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said because of the upsurge in COVID-19 spread in the Valley, all leaves granted to medical superintendents, district and block medical officers, other territorial officers and paramedics are cancelled forthwith.

Srinagar, April 5 (IANS) In the aftermath of an upsurge in COVID-19 infections in Kashmir, the director health services on Monday cancelled all leaves granted to doctors and paramedics except maternity leave and the leave taken due to medical emergency.

All those except staff on maternity and medical emergency leave have been asked to report at their places of posting immediately.

It must be mentioned that during the last one week there has been an alarming surge in new COVID cases in the Valley.

The situation has become worrisome for the authorities because almost after two years tourism related activities had started picking up in Kashmir this spring.

Reports of more people reporting positive are feared to dampen the interest of people who are otherwise eager to come to Kashmir for holidays this summer and autumn.

Authorities have closed schools from today to check the spread of the virus among children who are turning out to be vulnerable to the new wave of COVID-19 affecting the Valley.

