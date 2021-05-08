Covid: Ludhiana health department issues new vaccination schedule

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Ludhiana health department on Saturday issued a new schedule for administering Covaxin and Covishield vaccines,



Civil Surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill said that on May 9, the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at the following centres (for 45 plus age group only). She said that the second dose of Covaxin would be administered at Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) Sunet, Urban PHC Model Town, Mother Child Hospital (MCH) Vardhman, Civil Hospital Ludhiana and Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH) Khanna.

Similarly, the first and second doses of Covishield (for 45 plus age group only) will be administered at Urban PHC Sabzi Mandi, Urban CHC Subhash Nagar, MCH Vardhman, Civil Hospital Ludhiana, Urban CHC Civil Surgeon Office, Urban CHC Giaspura, Urban CHC Shimlapuri, Urban Primary Health Center Dugri, Government Ayurvedic Hospital Model Gram, Urban Primary Health Center Jawaddi, SDH Raikot, SDH Samrala, SDH Jagraon, SDH Khanna, ESI Model Hospital along with all CHC's in rural areas.

She said that the people of the area concerned can go to these centers and get the second dose of Covaxin.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked concerned officials to prepare to start vaccinating the priority groups in the 18-45 years category from government hospitals from Monday, as the state was expecting 1 lakh doses to come from the Serum Institute of India (SII) over the weekend.

The vaccination of priority groups identified by the state government for Phase III should start as soon as the doses arrive, the Chief Minister said. The state government has identified 18-45 age group construction workers, teachers, government employees and those with co-morbidities as high-risk individuals for priority vaccination.

The Chief Minister, who was chairing a virtual COVID review meeting, directed all government employees, except those with medical problems, to get vaccinated. (ANI)

