Covid maintains surge in Kerala, TPR touches 13.45%

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, in a statement issued here, said that 8,778 people tested Covid positive from 65,258 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours. There were also 22 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 4,836.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 14 (IANS) The lax observance of Covid protocols during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly elections is being felt in Kerala with the test positivity rate on Wednesday surging to a new record high of 13.45 per cent.

At present, the total number of Covid positive patients has touched 58,245, while 11,25,775 people have so far been cured.

The surge in positive cases has been evident since last week and in view of this, authorities have enforced strict protocols cutting down the seating in hotels, restaurants and cinema halls to 50 per cent.

The number of people who can take part in weddings in indoor halls has been slashed to 100.

The new government orders also prohibit serving food during functions (other than weddings), and stipulate that a packed meal be provided.

Meanwhile, 1,90,199 people are now under observation at various places, including 8,326 people in hospitals, and there are 420 hot spots.

