Covid med Virafin for Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj soon

According to the government spokesperson, the new medicine is expected to be available in one Covid hospital in each of the three districts in the next two-three days.

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) Zydus Cadila's new drug 'Virafin', which is considered successful in the treatment of Covid patients, will soon be available in three districts of Uttar Pradesh, namely Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister said that amidst growing corona infections in the country, India's scientists are working overtime to find alternative treatment options in the vast world of medicine.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to ensure that the last rites of the dead Covid patients are performed at cremation grounds and graveyards in both urban and rural areas according to their religious beliefs amid strict Covid safety protocols.

People in Uttar Pradesh will no longer have to pay any fee for performing the last rites of the dead Covid-infected patients.

Taking cognizance of the complaints received from various districts in this regard and terming the practice of extorting money from the relatives of dead Covid patients as "inhuman", the chief minister has warned of stern action against erring officials.

The chief minister said that every single death resulting from Covid is unfortunate and "a loss of state".

Yogi Adityanath directed the state administration to provide vehicles to bring the body of the deceased to the funeral site. He recommended vehicle management in every district for the purpose.

--IANS

amita/in