  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Covid misinfo: FB freezes Venezuela President's page

Covid misinfo: FB freezes Venezuela President's page

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 14:20:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

San Francisco, March 28 (IANS) In a bid to tackle spread of misinformation related to Covid-19, Facebook has temporarily frozen the page of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who had promoted a "miracle remedy" to cure the novel coronavirus disease.

The social networking platform also took down a video where Maduro touted Carvativir, a homeopathic remedy extracted from the herb thyme which is also used in ordinary cooking, The Verge reported on Saturday.

The Venezuelan President earlier termed the solution as "miracle drops" and a "medical breakthrough."

These promotions of the solution whose efficacy is not proven came at a time when Venezuela lagged far behind many other countries in procuring vaccines against Covid-19.

Maduro's claims that Carvatavir can treat Covid-19 has been termed "dangerous" by doctors in the country, said the report.

In defence of its move to freeze the Venezuelan President's page, a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge the platform follows guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) which says there is no cure for Covid-19.

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Facebook's policy requires removal of false claims against Covid-19, but the platform's efforts to combat misinformation can at best be called a mixed success.

--IANS

gb/dpb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features