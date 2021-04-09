Covid negative report or final vaccination certificate mandatory for entry into Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): The new guidelines issued by the Odisha government on Friday in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, make it mandatory for people coming to the state to produce either a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of entry or final vaccination certificate after two doses of vaccination.



This is applicable to all modes of travel, including people entering the state by train, bus, aeroplane, waterways or in private vehicles.

The guidelines further state that people coming without such a report or certificate will have to undergo seven days mandatory home or institutional quarantine, with effect from April 12.

As per the guidelines, all public transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa has been suspended by the Odisha government from April 10 to 30.

Transport Commissioner, Odisha shall issue appropriate orders and the department with the help of state police and under the active guidance of district collectors will set up border check points (BCPs) at strategic locations and border entry points to manage the entry of incoming persons and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 3,45,526 on Thursday, as 879 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day rise this year, according to the state health bulletin.

According to the Union Health Ministry, with 1,31,968 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload reached 9,79,608 on Friday.

780 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,67,642, said the ministry.

As many as 61,899 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,19,13,292.

9,43,34,262 people have been vaccinated so far, as per the ministry. (ANI)

