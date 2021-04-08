Covid negative test must to attend Madras varsity convocation

Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of Madras University, Banwarilal Purohit will preside over the convocation ceremony of the University to be held on Thursday.

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Madras University has made Covid-19 negative test reports compulsory for those who would be attending the 163rd convocation of the varsity in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

Dr. Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will be the chief guest for the function.

A senior official with the Public relations department of the Madras University while speaking to IANS said: "The spiralling number of Covid cases has led to make the Covid negative certificate mandatory for all those who are attending the Convocation of the University. Our officials including the Vice Chancellor were tested on Wednesday."

The convocation will be attended by 86 rank holders, 100 prize winners, their friends and relatives in addition to the University staff professors, department heads and others.

The university has conducted a free Covid-19 test for those attending and the swab samples were taken on Wednesday itself and to enter into the convocation hall the negative swab sample report is compulsory.

Three candidates will receive their Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) and 683 students will receive their Phd's.

--IANS

