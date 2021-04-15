COVID norms being followed at mosques in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): As the country is witnessing a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, the mosque managements in Hyderabad were advised to follow strict Covid norms during the month of Ramadan.



The holy month of Ramadan has begun on Wednesday and people here were seen to visit Mecca Masjid to offer prayers in the early morning on Thursday.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, both the Mecca Masjid Management as well as the state government has advised people to strictly follow the Covid guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, Haafiz Mohammad Haneef, the Muezzin (the person who calls Muslims to offer the prayer) of Mecca Masjid, said that all the necessary precautions are being taken inside the premises of the mosque as instructed by the government.

"We are regularly making announcements through loudspeakers, to the people who visit masjid to offer their prayers regarding all the guidelines that are to be strictly followed by everyone," the Muezzin of the mosque said.

Haneef further said that it is highly important for everyone to maintain social distancing and wear face masks while offering Namaz in the Masjid. "We also tell the people not to come in contact with each other, as that might lead to the spread of the virus," he added.

Sanitisers have been placed inside the premises of the mosque and people are instructed to sanitize themselves before entering the masjid and after leaving, he said further.

"Till the date, they have received no instruction the count of people that are to be allowed into the masjid, so, for now, we are allowing everyone who wants to come without restricting, but we instruct them to follow all the required guidelines of Covid-19," he said.

Though precautions are being taken inside the premises of the mosque and also in the outdoor areas, people still were seen moving without masks and social distancing.

Shoaib, who visited Mecca Masjid to offer his prayers said that all the necessary precautions are being taken and all the required arrangements have been made by the masjid management.

"All the required arrangements have been made by the Masjid Management to make sure that all the Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed by the people to enter here. Masks have been made compulsory and social distancing is being implemented. Further, sanitisers have been put in place inside the masjid and we are constantly being instructed to follow all the Covid-19 norms," he said.

He further mentioned that to prevent the spread of coronavirus among people, the mosque management made sure that people do not use the wazu pool has also been made off the limits for the public. (ANI)

