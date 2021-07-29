Covid patient cured after 60 days in hospital in Vizag

Naresh, the patient, has also been saved from going through a lung transplant, Phaneendra, a pulmonologist at the KIMS Hospital, said on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam, July 30 (IANS) A city-based hospital has saved the life of a 37-year-old man suffering from severe Covid infection after 60 days of hospitalisation.

"Naresh, who was initially admitted to another hospital for treatment, came here in May after his oxygen saturation level dropped of a sudden. Initially, he required a lot of oxygen," said Phaneendra.

Later, Naresh was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, which leads to the blockade of blood capillaries transporting blood from the heart to the lungs.

After spending 25 days in the ICU, Naresh was shifted to the general ward, where he spent another 40 days.

Following this, the doctors executed a bronchoscopy for secondary infection in his lungs, including suspecting fungal infections because of cavities in the lungs.

On completing these multiple medical procedures, the doctors finally declared that Naresh has been cured and can perform everyday activities now.

Support from family members also played a crucial role in Naresh's recovery.

Despite warnings from the doctors, Naresh's wife, Saranya, attended him wearing PPE kit, boosting his confidence. She even stayed by her husband's side in the ICU for 21 days.

