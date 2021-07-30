Covid patient jumps off from Telangana hospital building

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) A man infected by Covid-19 killed himself by jumping of a government-run hospital building in Telangana on Friday.
The incident occurred at MGM Hospital in Warangal town, about 200 km from here.
According to police, the man jumped off the second floor of the hospital building and succumbed to his injuries.
He was identified as Rayarapu Lingamurthy (35), an autorickshaw driver. A resident of Sangem village in Warangal Rural district, he was admitted to the hospital July 24 after testing positive for Covid-19.
A hospital official said the patient resorted to the extreme step in the early hours of Friday. His wife was reportedly asleep near the ward when the incident happened.
Police suspect that the autorickshaw driver killed himself due to depression. Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up further investigation.
--IANS
ms/vd