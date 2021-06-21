Covid patients, soldiers, CMs perform yoga across northeast

Many Covid positive persons performed yoga at various hospitals and Covid care centres in different northeastern states.

Guwahati/Agartala, June 21 (IANS) Covid patients, armed forces personnel, Chief Ministers, Governors and people from different walks of life participated in the events organised to mark the 7th International Yoga Day in different northeastern states on Monday.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in separate programmes to mark the occasion, maintaining all Covid protocols.

The Governor and his wife Prem Mukhi participated in a yoga session at the Raj Bhawan. The event was telecast live on different social media platforms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was in Dhemaji district on Monday to attend various programmes, joined a yoga session along with his Cabinet colleagues Ranoj Pegu and Sanjoy Kishan, among others, on the NHPC campus at Gerukamukh.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted after performing yoga at his residence: "Yoga is the path to wellness and healing. It keeps both our body & mind fit and is a wonderful mechanism to cope with these testing times."

In Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and many other dignitaries performed yoga at the state's main event at the Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre.

Later, Deb, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, tweeted: "Yoga fever grips all even in Covid dedicated Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala. The patients recovering from coronavirus did yoga with full enthusiasm to keep themselves fit."

In Itanagar, the main function was organised at the Raj Bhawan where Governor Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in a yoga session organised by the state's youth affairs department.

In Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh performed yoga along with a few sports personalities.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that International Yoga Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and widespread participation in different parts of the northeastern region.

Army personnel and their family members also took part in the events from their homes, keeping the Covid protocols in mind.

Different frontiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) also observed International Yoga Day on all its campuses, including the border outposts along the international borders, and the frontier headquarters.

An Airport Authority of India statement said that the International Yoga Day was celebrated by the AAI across all airports in the northeast region on Monday, adhering to all Covid-related health protocols and safety measures.

--IANS

sc/arm