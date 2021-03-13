Covid positive cases surge past 900-mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) After witnessing downward trend for the last couple of months, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed 900-mark with the state recorded 921 cases on Friday. With the new number, the caseload shot up to 9.59 lakh, while a lone fatality in Mysuru took the death toll to 12,387, the state health bulletin said.

Karnataka has been witnessing a rapid rise in cases since March 8, 2021 when it logged 436 cases. March 8 is a significant date as far as Karnataka is concerned as on this day in 2020, the first Covid case was detected.

According to the health bulletin released on Saturday, the recovery rate is on the higher side with 992 people discharged from the hospitals. In total, 9,38,890 people have recovered in the state and the death toll moved to 12,387 with one person succumbing to the infection in Mysuru.

Four districts -- Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Koppal and Ramanagara -- reported zero cases and fatalities.

The Bengaluru Urban remains epicentre of positive cases, accounting for 630 infections, but for the first time in many months, the city reported zero fatalities due to this virus.

Cumulatively, 9,59,338 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,387 deaths and 9,38,890 discharges, the health department said.

Of the 8,042 active cases, 123 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said.

A total of 3,17,492 people have been screened at the airport there. 14,126 have returned from the UK since November 25, 2020.

A total of 1.97 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 72,650 were on Friday alone, the bulletin said.

With one more person tested positive for the South African strain of the virus, the total has gone up to three. Twenty nine people have so far been detected with the UK strain of the virus.

A total of 9,344 people were vaccinated on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding no instance of AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) was reported.

--IANS

nbh/rs