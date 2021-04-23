Covid positive municipal poll candidate booked for campaigning in Goa

According to an FIR filed by assistant returning officer Pratap Gaunkar, D'Silva was booked while he was campaigning in his constituency during polls to the Margao Municipal Council which were held on Friday.

Panaji, April 23 (IANS) A municipal poll candidate in Goa backed by the ruling BJP, Arthur D'Silva, was booked on Friday by the state police under the Epidemic Act for campaigning and soliciting votes on polling day despite being Covid positive.

"When he was stopped by the undersigned and the police near a restaurant and told that since he is Covid-19 positive, he should either be under home isolation or at a Covid Care Centre, D'Silva just left in his car," the complaint filed by Gaunker said.

D'Silva is contesting from Ward 7 in the Margao Municipal Council and is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has been booked under the relevant sections of the law. D'Silva had served as the chairperson of the Margao Municipal Council in the past.

--IANS

maya/arm