  4. COVID positive patient dies by suicide at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 21st, 2021, 08:30:08hrs
Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh. (Photo/ANI)

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): A 35-year old COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh, he had been admitted to the hospital the previous day and was vaccinated at 5 pm.
"He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later around 6 pm, the hospital staff found him hanging from a fan," Singh told the media.
A probe is on, he added. (ANI)

