Covid positive woman flees from isolation centre in Bihar

Confirming the incident, Krishna Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Hilsa sub-division, said that an enquiry committee has been set up and the woman inmate would be be arrested soon.

Patna, May 1 (IANS) A Covid positive woman escaped from an isolation centre in Bihar's Nalanda district on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Vijayavani Beedi Shramik Hospital (VBSH) under the Deepnagar police station in Nalanda district.

Keeping in view the huge surge in the number of Covid cases in Nalanda, the district administration has declared VBSH as a dedicated Covid facility.

"The woman named Sushila Devi was arrested and booked under charges of physical assault. When she underwent a Covid test, she tested positive. Accordingly, we took her to the isolation centre for treatment," the DSP said.

"As it is a serious issue, we have formed a enquiry committee and action will be initiated against the careless security personnel," he said.

Earlier, 19 Covid positive juveniles had escaped from an isolation centre in Saran district on April 19.

