Covid positivity rate drops to 3% in J&K's Baramulla district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar said this on Thursday while briefing about the status of Covid-19 pandemic and the required measures taken by the administration in the district.

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) The Covid-19 positivity rate in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to mere 3 per cent whereas recovery rate has increased to 95 per cent.

Informing about the slew of the measures taken to control the spread of virus, the DC said that focus will now remain on disease prevention by augmenting futuristic capabilities.

He said that Oxygen capacity is being enhanced throughout the district and recently 1,000 LPM Oxygen plant has been commissioned in GMC Baramulla.

The DC further added that various initiatives have been taken to fully equip health institutions. He said that three Oxygen plants in Tangmarg, Uri and Kreeri were approved and the work on them is going on with accelerated pace.

