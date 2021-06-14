Covid positivity rate in Jammu district drops to 1%

Garg said that recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases in the district, while the bed occupancy too has reduced in the Government Medical College (GMC).

Jammu, June 14 (IANS) Covid positivity rate in Jammu district has dropped to 1 per cent, while its recovery rate has touched 95 per cent, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said at a press briefing on Monday.

Regarding vaccination, he informed that five sites have been designated for administering the second dose, while three sites have beem made available for the first dose.

Urging the people to book their slot online and get vaccinated, Garg said that a total of 6.65 lakh people have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine in the district, including 3.7 lakh in the 45+ age group and more than 76,000 in the 18-44 age group.

The Deputy Commissioner said that under the Covid survey SAKSHAM, 70 families have been identified so far, out of which 47 families have been verified, who will be provided with pension/scholarship under the scheme.

Garg said that to provide continuous services to the people at their door steps, the district administration has launched four new online services, including certificates for SC/ST and dependants.

He also informed that village level camps have been started for Sehat card enrolment and other routine services like mutations.

He said that 333 Sehat cards, 300 domicile certificates and 124 mutations of inheritance have been issued since the inception of the online services.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that 20,000 construction workers have been provided assistance worth Rs 4 crore so that they can survive in the desperate times of Covid-19.

