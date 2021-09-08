Covid precautions: Rajasthan retains ban on public gatherings

Jaipur, Sep 8 (IANS) The Rajasthan Home Department on Wednesday issued fresh orders continuing the ban on any kind of gatherings - social, political, sports, cultural, or religious - as well as fairs and 'haats' to check the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar, in a letter to all District Collectors, Police Commissioners/Superintendents of Police, cited the order issued on July 10, which said that "corona infection is not completely over yet. Negligence in following the Corona guidelines can become the reason for the third wave".