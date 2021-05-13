Covid recovery rate improves further in Telangana

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 5,16,404 while the death toll climbed to 2,867.

The state logged 4,693 new cases and 33 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, the second day of the state-wide lockdown.

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Telangana's daily count of Covid-19 cases dropped further while the state also improved its recovery rate.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

According to the daily media bulletin by the Health Department, the state continues to see more recoveries than the new cases.

As many as 6,876 people recovered from Covid during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,56,620.

The recovery rate improved further to 88.42 per cent against the national average of 83.2 per cent. It had plummeted to about 80 per cent two weeks ago.

The number of active cases, which has touched 80,000, has now dropped to 56,917.

The authorities conducted 71,221 tests during the period. With this, the number of tests conducted so far rose to 1,38,94,962. Samples tested per million population now moved up to 3,73,319.

For a seventh consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 734 cases. The daily count was also on decline in other districts.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad reported 296 and 285 cases, respectively.

Nalgonda reported 219 new cases, followed by 209 in Karimnagar, 198 in Khammam, 189 in Warangal Rural, 179 in Vikarabad, 161 in Warangal Urbanm 156 in Nagarkurnool and 150 in Siddipet.

--IANS

ms/vd