Covid recovery rate in Gurugram improves to 79.64%

The officials said that to prevent the spread of Covid infections, an action plan has been prepared by the district administration which focuses on testing, tracing and treatment.

Gurugram, May 13 (IANS) The Covid recovery rate in Gurugram has reached 79.64 per cent as against 75.71 per cent in the previous week, according to a statement issued by the district administration on Thursday.

"To combat the virus, around 138 teams of the health department are working in a planned manner in seven high-risk rural areas of the district. Also, a dedicated team of the health department is monitoring the condition of home isolation patients," said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

Garg said that due to the awareness generated among the residents, administration and the health department, the recovery rate is constantly improving in the district.

He also said that isolation centers will have to be built in the villages to separate Corona infected patients and suspicious persons from the healthy people.

"To build such centers, 164 buildings have been identified in the villages of Gurugram so that necessary health facilities can be provided to the Covid patients by creating isolation centers as per requirement. We will have to be cautious in future also, only then the chain of Corona infection can be broken," Garg added.

