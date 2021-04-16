Covid resurge: Bihar govt likely to decide on lockdown in certain pockets

After the conclusion of a high-level meeting in Patna on Friday, CM Nitish Kumar said that the state government is likely to take a big decision on Sunday.

Patna, April 16 (IANS) Amid a resurgence of Corona cases, the Bihar government is likely to impose total lockdown in certain pockets of the state in the next couple of days.

The ruling NDA government in Bihar has called for an all-party meeting on Saturday to take suggestions about the current situation arising in the state. Following this meeting, the chief minister has also called DMs and SPs of all 38 districts in Bihar on Sunday.

Sources said that CM Kumar will announce the decision of lockdown in the state's severely affected districts.

Principal secretary, health, Pratyay Amrit, said: "The state government will discuss total lockdown in Bihar during the all-party meeting on Saturday. The way Corona cases are rising in Bihar, a decision on a lockdown cannot be ruled out."

On Friday, the state government has detected 6253 fresh cases in the state. The figure was 6133 on Thursday.

"The state government has to impose a lockdown in the state as the health infrastructure has totally collapsed now but at the same time, it will also ensure relief to the labour class and poor people as well," RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.

"Corona patients are struggling to get beds in the hospitals. Hospitals are running out of oxygen cylinders and other equipment. There is chaos in cremation grounds," Gagan said.

"Our leader Tejashwi Yadav pointed out the need for door-to-door testing followed by vaccinations of all age groups. The state government failed on this account and hence its consequences are appearing before us," added Gagan.

"As per the claims of the Nitish Kumar government, it has spent Rs 10,000 crore on management of Corona in the state in the last one year. Despite that, the situation is worsening here. Patients and their attendants are moving from pillar to post to get admission in hospitals but the state government is not helping them. The chief minister has become insensitive," Tejashwi said.

"In last one year, we have given several public welfare suggestions to the Nitish Kumar government but CM himself and his leaders have mocked us. Are they becoming blind now? Not seeing the plight of common people. When I came on the streets to protest against the state government, they registered FIRs against me under the pandemic act," added Yadav.

--IANS

ajk/ash