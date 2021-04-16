Covid resurgence: PM reviews status of oxygen availability

The PM stressed that it is important to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments.

Inputs from ministries such as health, DPIIT, steel, road transport and others were also shared with the Prime Minister.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country.

Modi also took a detailed review of the current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

An overview of the district-level situation in these states was presented to the Prime Minister.

The PM was informed that the Centre and States are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with states as on April 20, April 25 and April 30.

In the statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that accordingly, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand as on April 20, April, 25 and April 30, respectively.

"The PM was briefed about production capacity in the country to meet the rising demand," the PMO said.

Modi suggested increase of oxygen production as per capacity of each plant.

The PM urged officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country.

"The Government has exempted all interstate movement of oxygen tankers from registration of permits to enable easier movement," the PMO said.

According to statement, the Prime Minister was informed that states and transporters have been asked to ensure tankers move round the clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet the surge in demand.

Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted 24 hour working with necessary safeguards.

"The Government is allowing industrial cylinders to be used for medical oxygen after due purging. Similarly nitrogen and argon tankers will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers," it said.

Officers also briefed the PM about the efforts being made to import medical grade oxygen.

