Covid scourge: BMC seals 1,305 Mumbai buildings in 72 hrs

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed a staggering 1,305 buildings/floors in the past 72 hours where fresh Covid-19 patients have been detected, officials said here on Saturday.

Going all-out to curb the spread of the contagion, the officials said that the action was taken after the rules for sealing buildings were further tightened by the BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal this week in the wake of increasing cases in the country's commercial capital, mostly in the eastern and western suburbs.