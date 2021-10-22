Covid sees significant resurgence in Europe, Asia

Since the beginning of this week, many countries including Russia, the UK, China and some in Eastern Europe have witnessed a significant rise.

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) After a brief period of lull in global number of Covid infections and deaths, the virus seems to be the prowl again in many countries.

Since the beginning of this week, many countries including Russia, UK, China and some in Eastern Europe have seen a significant rise.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United Kingdom (283 756 new cases; 14 per cent increase), the Russian Federation (217 322 new cases; 15 per cent increase), according to the latest Weekly Epidemiological Update (October 19) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The European Region showed a 7 per cent increase of new weekly cases as well the highest weekly incidence in deaths (1.9 per 100 000 population).

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 Covid cases for the first time since 17 July.

While Delta has been the dominant variant in the country, AY.4.2 delta sublineage is currently increasing in frequency, according to the latest report from the UK Health Security Agency.

Also known as Delta plus, AY.4.2 delta "sublineage accounted for approximately 6 per cent of all sequences generated, on an increasing trajectory", the report said.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 1,064 -- new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, Tass news agency said on Friday.

"By the end of this week and the beginning of the next one we will reach the peak number of cases [in Moscow] for the entire history of the [coronavirus] pandemic," Mayor Sergey Sobyanin was quoted as saying in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossia-1.

As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also announced a week-long nationwide paid holiday from October 30 to November 7 in the city of Moscow.

Ukraine also saw record-high Covid-19 infections and deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the country's health ministry showed on Thursday.

A statement released on the ministry's website showed some 22,415 people have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest daily tally of newly confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic last year, Xinhua reported.

Besides, 546 Ukrainians have also died of Covid-19 complications in the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous record of 538 fatalities reported on Oct. 19.

Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) reported 4,411 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 680,182 and 29 deaths , raising the death toll to 9,617, Xinhua reported.

In Asia, Singapore has seen a significant rise. It has reported 3,439 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 162,026.

A total of 1,613 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 346 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 61 in critical condition in the intensive care units, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry of Health (MOH) as saying on Thursday.

The ministry added that 16 more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 280.

Meanwhile, China has started shutting down schools, cancelling hundreds of flights and ramping up mass testings following a new outbreak of Covid-19.

While the number of cases was largely low (43 on Ootober 21) but as the country reported a spike in new cases for the fifth consecutive day, authorities beefed up Covid protocols.

The WHO has blamed the rise on the easing of Covid restrictions, particularly across Europe and also cautioned about the rise in Covid cases during the impending winter.

"The Northern Hemisphere is heading into another winter, and just need to be a little concerned about that uptick across Europe as we enter the late, late, deep autumn," said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme.

"As societies are opening up, we're seeing those numbers rise, and in a number of countries, we're already seeing the health system begin to come under pressure, we're seeing the number of available ICU beds decreasing," he said.

--IANS

rvt/