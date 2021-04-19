Covid: Sena wants special LS meet, BJP seeks Maha legislature session

Terming the present Covid-19 spread as "unprecedented and almost war-like" Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut urged the Centre to convene at least a 2-day session of Lok Sabha to discuss the worsening scenario.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The ruling Shiv Sena and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded special sessions of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislature respectively to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

"A Special Parliament session should be held I have been discussing this with several prominent leaders of different parties all over and they admit that the situation is tense and veering out of control," Raut told mediapersons.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi ally leader added that there's utter confusion and tensions among the people as the Covid scourge continues to spread with shortages of medicines, medical equipment and other critical requirements.

"It's an unprecedented and almost a warlike situation everywhere. There are no beds, no oxygen, no vaccines, no medicines. A special session of Parliament should be summoned to discuss the situation in all states in the country," Raut urged.

Countering the demand, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil termed the situation as 'grim' in the state and demanded a special session of Maharashtra Assembly.

"The situation has gone out of control of the (MVA) government They have adopted the easy route - do nothing but keep blaming the Centre for everything," Patil said sharply.

The rival demands from the ruling and opposition parties in the state came even as MVA leaders hinted at further tightening of norms with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray likely to take decision shortly.

Maharashtra currently has a case tally of 38,39,338 and 60,473 deaths notched in the past 13 months, besides a staggering 670,388 'active cases', all figures highest in the country.

Till date, Mumbai has notched the highest deaths (12,354) while Pune has recorded the maximum tally of cases (594,460) in the country.

A total of 37-lakh plus are presently in home isolation or institutional quarantine and 31,06,828 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals till date.

--IANS

qn/ash