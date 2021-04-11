Covid spike sees pubs, restaurants' business dip 40%

Gurugram's nightlife hotspot CyberHub has taken a massive hit. Besides, most of the pubs, bars and restaurants are grappling with a few customers.

Gurugram, April 11 (IANS) The increasing Covid cases and the enforcement of the night curfew across Delhi-NCR has witnessed a 40 per cent dip in the pubs, bars and restaurants business in Gurugram.

Even the tourism and hospitality industry is finding it difficult to attract visitors amid the pandemic.

Last week, the number of customers came down by 50 per cent in Gurugram's pubs, bars and restaurants. Sources said that the pandemic has affected the estimated daily turnover of Rs 80 crore.

Gurugram has 350 pub-bars located at CyberHub, Sector-29 Market, MG Road, Sohna Road, Palam Vihar and Golf Course Road and 10 per cent of inn is closed since the imposition of lockdown while 90 per cent are open.

These have only 60 per cent of the working employees while the remaining 40 per cent are not been hired.

The outlets owners said: "Increasing number of Covid-19 cases and night curfew in Delhi have had a major impact on business."

"The national capital's crowd come here in Gurugram to enjoy the nightlife at pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants but the pandemic has brought down the business as people have stopped visiting here due to the enforcement of the night curfew amid surging Covid cases," said a restaurant owner on condition of anonymity.

Besides, the pandemic has forced most of the pub-bar operators to reduce the number of their employees. Earlier where a pub-bar had 15 to 20 employees now it has been reduced by 10 to 12 employees.

"The Covid cases spike have increased our tensions. Our business has already reduced by 40 per cent as people are avoiding to visit crowded places. Now, it is difficult for us to pay such a mounting rent and employees' salaries," Rahul Bajaj, a restaurant owner told IANS.

