Covid spread: 1,119 Chennai streets made containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to classify each street with more than 3 active cases as a containment zone. There are 210 streets with more than 6 cases and 52 streets with more than 10 containment zones, according to civic officials.

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) With Covid-19 cases surging across Tamil Nadu, there is an increase in the number of containment zones in Chennai.

There are some streets which have more than 30 active cases like the one near the DAV Girls School that has 38 cases.

The Greater Chennai corporation has decided to have perimeter control over streets that have more than 6 active cases and will employ staff at their entry and exit. However, houses will not be sealed as was done earlier during the first wave of the pandemic.

GCC Deputy Commissioner Alby John, talking to IANS, said: "Only streets with more than 10 active cases are blocked completely and the Corporation staff will help them with their necessary requirements."

Around 6,000 'fever workers' have been appointed for extensive surveillance and monitoring of the disease, and the number will be doubled to 12,000 in a week's time.

To prevent crowding in hospitals, 12 screening centres for CT scan have already been established. The number of 'fever clinics', on road side, stands at 50 at present will be scaled up to 400, taking into consideration the possibility of escalation of the pandemic.

