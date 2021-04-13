Covid surge continues unabated in J&K, 1,269 new cases logged

Jammu, April 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday logged the highest single day spike in its Covid-19 tally as 1,269 new cases and three deaths were recorded during last 24 hours.
Officials said that of the new cases, 582 were from the Jammu division and 687 from the Kashmir division while 493 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 140,650 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 129,932 have recovered, and 2,037 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 8,681 out of which 3,267 are from the Jammu division and 5,414 from the Kashmir division.
