Covid surge: Delhi HC to hear only urgent matters from Monday

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi High Court on Sunday said that due to Covid surge it will only hear the urgent matters filed in the year 2021.

The order issued by Registrar General said, "In continuation of this Court's Office Order No. 223/RG/DHC/2021 dated 8.4.2021, keeping in view the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, it has been ordered that all the Hon'ble Benches of this Court shall, with effect from 19.04.2021, take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021 only."